Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $34.93 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

