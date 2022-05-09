Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,281 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atlas worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 21.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 248,941 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

