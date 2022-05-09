Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,066 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,622,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 807,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after buying an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $56.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.