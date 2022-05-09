Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

