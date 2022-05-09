Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,337 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,499.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 93,871 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

DQ stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

