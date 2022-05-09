Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The GEO Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

