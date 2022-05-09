Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GIL. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of GIL opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

