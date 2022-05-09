Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of GIL opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

