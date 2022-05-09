Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $561.00 at Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. OTR Global cut Generac to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.90.

Generac stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.11 and its 200-day moving average is $332.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Generac by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Generac by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

