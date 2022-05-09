Oppenheimer Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $18,587,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

