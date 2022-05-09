Citigroup Trims Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Target Price to $17.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NYSE:GTES opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,140 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,751 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

