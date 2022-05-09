LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $128.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.44.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.