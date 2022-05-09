Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $232.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

