Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCS. TheStreet cut Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

MCS opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $458.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

