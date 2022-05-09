Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.57.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $65.61 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.