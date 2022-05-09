Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Lowered to $20.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

