Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

NYSE TDOC opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

