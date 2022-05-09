Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

