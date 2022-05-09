Citigroup Cuts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $68.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.90.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,323.61%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

