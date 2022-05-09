Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $33,162,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,417 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

