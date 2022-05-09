Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $27.00 at DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.48.

Lyft stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. Lyft has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

