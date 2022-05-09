Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

AGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:AGM opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

