Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

STER opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $25,656,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $23,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

