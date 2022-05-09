Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Qorvo stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $104.37 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

