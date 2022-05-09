Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after purchasing an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 193,774 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

