Robert W. Baird Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $187.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $14,692,168. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

