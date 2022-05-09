ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAZY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ASAZY stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

