Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.