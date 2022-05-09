TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Hejdi A. Carlsen Purchases 427 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 427 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,142.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$91,113.75.

TSE:TRP opened at C$71.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

