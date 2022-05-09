M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGPUF shares. BNP Paribas lowered M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.82) price objective (up from GBX 217 ($2.71)) on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.62 on Monday. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

