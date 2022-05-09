ProShare Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ArcBest by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $79.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.