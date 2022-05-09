TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 126,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $101.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

