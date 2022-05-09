ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

