ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

