SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,049,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 64,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

