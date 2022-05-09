RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $274.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

