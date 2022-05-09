Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

