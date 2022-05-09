Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 145,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 152,468 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,278,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 77,111 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average is $309.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

