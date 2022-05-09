Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $13.96 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,513 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,961,000. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.