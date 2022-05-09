Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $943.75.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $377.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 1-year low of $355.13 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,007.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.77%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.4% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 10,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 17.4% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.