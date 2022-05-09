Piper Sandler Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $105.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.91.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $96.19 on Friday. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.14.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.