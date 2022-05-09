Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $61,588.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95.

Shares of MOH opened at $308.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average is $310.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

