Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of GWRS opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.79 million, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,391 shares of company stock worth $710,169 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

