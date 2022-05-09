Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

CVCY stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $104,229. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

