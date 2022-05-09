Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

