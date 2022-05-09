Insider Buying: Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV – Get Rating) insider Anthony Klok purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,475.00 ($54,559.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
About Frontier Digital Ventures (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Digital Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Digital Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.