Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $505.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 71,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 544.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

