Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $200.00.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $339.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,897,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

