Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

PAHC stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

