Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $116,588.99 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.